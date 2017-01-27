Dr G N Rao inducted to Ophthalmology Hall of Fame

He will be honoured at the induction ceremony in Los Angeles on May 6 at the ASCRS annual meeting

Dr Gullapalli N Rao, Founder and Chair, LV Prasad Eye Institute, has been selected as one of two inductees for the prestigious 2017 Ophthalmology Hall of Fame instituted by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). He will be honoured at the induction ceremony in Los Angeles on May 6 at the ASCRS annual meeting.

The Hall of Fame honours pioneers in ophthalmology for their distinguished careers and contributions, with the physicians selected by their peers – more than 30,000 ophthalmologists across the world. Since its inception in 1999, 55 scientists and physicians of all generations so far have been recognised by the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame.

According to the official ASCRS website, the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame inductees are ‘individuals whose contribution to the field of ophthalmology have shaped the way modern ophthalmology is practiced’ and ‘who have trained thousands of ophthalmologists who practice throughout the world, and developed institutions that will continue ophthalmic research for years to come.’

Dr Rao said, “I feel overwhelmed and humbled to be part of this group of all-time greats of ophthalmology. I am very grateful to everyone especially in LVPEI for helping me in this journey, without which this wouldn’t have been possible.”