Dr Francesco Bandello to receive Adityajyot Eye Hospital’s 5th Public Endowment Award

Dr Bandello will give a lecture on serious global concern of diabetic retinopathy and the crying need for early detection and prevention of this disease

Dr Francesco Bandello will receive the 5th Public Endowment Award. During the award ceremony, he will talk on proactively controlling the epidemic of diabetic retinopathy on November 29 in Mumbai.

Dr Bandello is MD, Head and Professor of Ophthalmology of Ocular Clinic, Director of the School of Specialization in Ophthalmology, Vita-Salute University, San Raffaele Institute, Milan and specialises in retinal diseases like diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degenerations, fluorescein and indocyanine green angiographies of different retinal vascular disorders. His lecture will address the very serious global concern of diabetic retinopathy and the crying need for early detection and prevention of this disease.

Says Dr Bandello, “It is a proud moment for me to receive the award and an excellent opportunity to put the spotlight on the evil of diabetic retinopathy and how it can be prevented.”

On the occasion, the Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital will also launch a special 24×7 eye trauma centre in the city. Aditya Jyot Group of Institutions, on the occasion of 100th birthday of Dr.Natarajan’s grandmother, will inaugurate free retina eye checkup for diabetic patients across four locations in Mumbai — Wadala, Dharavi ,Kandivali and Mulund for under privileged people.