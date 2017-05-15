Dr Duru Shah appointed as president of ISAR

Dr Shah emphasised the need to offer good, dependable and genuine clinical services related to infertility treatment through public private partnerships with infertility clinics

Gynaecologist and infertility expert Dr Duru Shah recently took charge as the president of Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction (ISAR). As the Scientific Director of Gynaecworld and the Gynaecworld Assisted Fertility Center, Mumbai as well as a consultant to Breach Candy and Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, Dr Shah leads a team of consultants offering a wide range of specialised fertility treatments such as IUI and IVF to freezing of embryos, eggs, sperm, to surrogacy.

She took over as the president of ISAR from Dr Narendra Malhotra. Dr Shah in her presidential address dedicated 2017 as ISAR’s Year of Empowerment: through Education, Ethics and Empathy.

Dr Shah stressed the point that infertility treatment is a very necessary component of women’s mental and physical health, especially considering the social pressure that women who are unable to conceive or have children face both in rural and urban India.

An issue that Dr Shah wants to address during her term a President of ISAR is the need to offer good, dependable and genuine clinical services related to infertility treatment through public private partnerships with infertility clinics, which are accredited by a professional organisation such ISAR. Dr Dhah said, “We could utilise a programme with GoI and ISAR to get private IVF centres accredited so as to help women to become mothers without being at the mercy of quacks.”