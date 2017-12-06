Dr DK Taneja elected president of World Orthopaedic Concern

Dr Taneja said he will take charge in October next and hold the post for a period of three years

Indore-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr DK Taneja has been elected new president of the World Orthopaedic Concern (WOC). Taneja, ex-dean of Indore’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, was elected to the top post at an election of the WOC held at Cape Town, South Africa, recently. Taneja said he will take charge in October next and hold the post for a period of three years (2018 to 2021). He is the third Indian to be elected to the post in the history of WOC, an international society for orthopaedic education and care in developing countries. Besides his medical practice, Taneja has also been associated with several social welfare organisations.