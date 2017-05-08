Digital A Plus to host multichannel marketing expert meeting for pharma and healthcare in Malaysia

The goal of the event will be to foster learning, inspiration and wonder in the field of multichannel marketing

Digital A Plus Group of Companies (Digital A Plus Healthcare Malaysia, Digi A Plus Technologies Shanghai, and DAP E-nnovative Solutions India), a leading provider of digital and medical communication solutions to global life science and bio pharma companies globally will host first Asia Pacific Multichannel Marketing Expert Meeting for Pharma and Healthcare on May 19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event is likely to see an audience of around 120 delegates from the industry who will offer their insights on the theme ‘Reshaping the future of Pharma.’

The goal of the event is to bring together the bright and innovative minds of the industry to share ideas and experiences that foster learning, inspiration and wonder in the field of multichannel marketing.

Nataliya Andreychuk, CEO, Viseven Europe OÜ, CLM expert will address the audience as the keynote speaker.

Sylvia Hii, Founder & VP – Marketing, Digital A Plus Group of Companies said, “The digital health movement will transform the way we define healthcare and how pharma companies will engage its consumers. The revolution of digital communication is going to drive the future commercial model pharma companies, allowing for more flexibility and increased customer touch points. The digital age has paved the way, sprouting up new communication channels with healthcare professionals and this meet serves as a platform to encourage all the industry players to work in tandem to reshape the future of pharma.”