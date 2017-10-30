Diabetes would witness a 122% increase globally by 2025: Dr Prabhu Mishra

Dr Prabhu Mishra, CEO, Co-founder, StemGenn Therapeutics, ellucidates Mansha Gagneja on the the graveness of diabetes affecting women and how technology and innovation can play a prominent role in tackling it

Diabetes in women play a much adverse role due to biological and socio-economic. Elaborate on the various consequences faced by women with diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the commonest non-communicable disease which would witness a 122 per cent increase globally by 2025. The effect of diabetes on men and women is extensive with women witnessing a greater risk of its occurrence. The particular biological symptoms in women include vaginal dryness, yeast and urinary tract infections, low libido and blood sugar during sex and continuous anxiety paired with sweating. There are also contraception concerns which could lead to low libido. It gravely affects the psychology of women because of the variations of hormones between men and women. Expectant mothers should be especially careful as uncontrolled glucose leads to abnormal growth in the neonate (new born).

As these differences prevail, can you shed light on the way to diabetes management in women?

While diabetes is a common concern, hormone replacement therapy could be a remedy for the loss of libido or low sugar levels. The cure to vaginal dryness comes in the form of various lubricants. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Machine (CGM) prove to be a boon for the drop in glucose level during intercourse as it beeps when it is in a critical state. Although men and women suffer from similar symptoms for diabetes, in women it causes PCOS, oral/yeast or vaginal infections.

How can regenerative medicine play a role in managing diabetes in women?

Another revolution aiding the removal of diabetes is regenerative medicines witnessed through stem cell therapy or bone marrow harvest. It directly heals the ailing pancreas and regenerates it. It prevents vascular complications and the you would be liberated from the constant jabbing of the insulin needles. Diabetes severely affects multiple organs puts us at a greater risk to kidney failure, blindness, heart attack and is a breeding ground for other infections as well. Diabetes is a disease that can be monitored through the modern technological innovations present in the healthcare industry.

mansha.gagneja@expressindia.com