Cytecare Cancer Hospital launches Comprehensive Oncology

The services include pain and palliative care, onco-nutrition, psycho-oncology, physiotherapy, mind-body medicine, navigators, speciality clinics that support the various symptoms of patients and home healthcare through partners

On the occasion of the ‘World Hospice and Palliative Care Day’, Cytecare adds new dimension to the multi-modal treatment approach for cancer by introducing ‘Comprehensive Oncology.’ Cytecare’s comprehensive oncology services have been crafted keeping patient’s quality of life during and after treatment in perspective.

To this day, Cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases the world over, with its effects extending to the body, mind and soul. Hence, a form of treatment limited to the body isn’t enough. This is where Cytecare’s Comprehensive Oncology comes in. A world-class level of personal integrated care is delivered by our multi-disciplinary team guided by national and global protocols.

Speaking on the occasion Suresh Ramu, CEO & Co-founder, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, “In addition to the core services of surgical, medical and radiation, support clinical services are now offered under one single umbrella for the benefit of easier access and understanding for patients. The services include pain and palliative care, onco-nutrition, psycho-oncology, physiotherapy, mind-body medicine (yoga), navigators, speciality clinics that support the various symptoms of patients and home healthcare through partners.