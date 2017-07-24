Cytecare appoints Dr Kenneth D’ Cruz as Senior Consultant –Gastrointestinal and HBP Surgical Oncology

His areas of expertise include laparoscopic and open gastrointestinal oncology surgery

The Cytecare Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru recently announced the appointment of Dr Kenneth D’ Cruz as a Senior Consultant, Gastrointestinal and HBP Surgical Oncology. He has been in the field of surgical gastro-intestinal oncology for more than two decades, with a special focus on complex and advanced procedures in minimal access surgery, including laparoscopic gastrointestinal cancer surgery and major hepatobiliary procedures.

Dr Cruz did his MBBS and M.S. from St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru. Later, he pursued specialisation in bariatric surgery, surgical gastroenterology and general surgery. He served St John’s Medical College and Hospital, Bengaluru as Professor of Surgery and Chief of Laparoscopic and Surgical Gastroenterology unit. His Areas of Expertise include- Laparoscopic and open gastrointestinal oncology surgery, including: Thoracoscopic Oesophageal resections, D2 Gastrectomy, Liver and Bile Duct Resections, Laparoscopy Pancreatic Surgery and Laparoscopic Colorectal Resections.

Dr Kenneth D’Cruz in the past has worked with Mazumdar Shaw Multispecialty Hospital and Cancer Centre, Fortis Hospitals, Manipal Hospital and St Philomena’s Hospital. He has also received Clinical Fellowship in Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery at National University Hospital, Singapore. He underwent training in surgery of liver and liver transplantation in London and Paris.

Commenting on the appointment, Suresh Ramu, CEO & Co Founder, Cytecare Hospitals, said “We are glad to have Dr Kenneth D’Cruz as our Senior Consultant, Gastrointestinal and HBP Surgical Oncology. His experience will benefit our patients largely as he has a widespread experience in treating complicated cases with GI surgical diseases. His joining the Cytecare team will definitely boost our efforts in dealing with rare and advanced GI cases. His expertise in laparoscopic and open gastrointestinal oncology will definitely enhance the profile of Cytecare’’