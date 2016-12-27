Dr Menon has been in the field of medical oncology for nearly two decades

Bengaluru-based Cytecare Cancer Hospitals announced the appointment of Dr Hari Menon as Senior Consultant – Haemato-Oncology. Dr Menon has been in the field of medical oncology for nearly two decades, where he has been associated with reputed hospitals like the Tata Memorial Cancer Centre, Mumbai. His special focus lies in the specialised field of haematological malignancies, which caters to both leukaemia (blood cancers) and lymphomas (malignancies associated with the lymphoid reticular system). His key areas include acute and chronic leukaemia, lymphomas, central nervous system tumours and stem cell therapy.

Dr Menon has been a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) task force for formulating guidelines in haematological malignancies and was the recipient of the Australia & Asia Pacific Clinical Oncology Research Development (ACORD) and INDOX (India Oxford clinical research) training. Additionally, he is also a national faculty for ACORD and CREDO in India which are bodies involved in training researchers and oncologists in the field of clinical research.

Prior to joining Cytecare, Dr Menon had worked at the Tata Memorial Cancer Centre, Mumbai, as a consultant and Professor of Medical Oncology for the past 12 years. During his stint at Tata, he was featured consistently among the best oncologists in the country, and was nominated twice for being among Mumbai’s Top Docs in peer-nominated surveys.

Dr Menon has been credited with over 50 publications, and numerous presentations and book chapters. He is member of the American society of hematology and the European hematology association. Dr Menon is a Reviewer for Indian and International peer-reviewed oncology journals, and has been an invited member of the advisory board for drug development by several multi-national pharmaceutical companies. He is also associated with cancer patient advocacy and support groups, and with agencies striving to make cancer care widely available to patients.