CURA Healthcare launches Illumina 3600

The device has been designed, developed and Made in India with support from Govt of India

CURA Healthcare has launched robot-assisted digital 360 degree breast thermography device, an early breast cancer warning system for all age groups. CURA’s illumina 3600 can detect breast anomalies several years ahead of prevalent breast cancer screening methods without causing pain due to compression, without non-ionising radiation and without human touch. Illumina 3600 is designed, developed and manufactured in India with the support of BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

“With illumina 3600, we believe we have removed most of the barriers to early breast screening – Pain, discomfort, radiation safety, and breast exposure. Illumina 3600 detects disease years earlier than today’s conventional screening modalities and when it is addressable without invasive and painful procedures. We believe, our illumina can be a big game changer in breast healthcare and with it mass breast screening from early ages can be a reality now in India,” said M Bala, President and CEO, CURA Healthcare.

“illumina 3600 is co-created by women, leading healthcare providers and our experienced engineers to disrupt and transform the way breast screening and monitoring is done today. It represents CURA’s commitment to a ‘Aarogya Bharath’ through friendly, affordable and accessible technology solutions,” he added.

“We at BIRAC are here to stimulate, foster and enhance bio-tech innovation that can bridge existing healthcare gaps and improve lives of 1.3 billion Indians. This is a critical mandate of Government of India. We are pleased to announce the birth of one such innovation – CURA’s illumina 3600, to bridge one of the biggest gaps in the country – addressing the biggest killer disease of the country – Breast Cancer. We are proud to have been part of innovating this disruptive innovation” said Dr Renu Swaroop, MD, Bio-technology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Bio-Technology, Government of India.

“illumina 3600 ushers in a new age in breast care. Illumina 3600 is like a thermometer for the breast health assessment. An exam conducted as comfortable as an early thermometer test during fever. The high sensitivity camera of illumina 3600 can detect the minutest heat changes in the breast to indicate the presence of anomalies at cellular levels. A mammography or ultrasound imaging can re-confirm its findings and together, it can be a life saver for all our women as the detection takes place years in advance and preventive measures can be taken,” said Dr Sandeep Jaipurkar, Radiologist, Vijaya Health Centre and Breast Clinic, Chennai.

Dr Sandeep Jaipurkar was one of the key partners in development of CURA’s illumina 3600 and principal clinical partner for over 5 years with 5000 case studies. “Many of my patients tell me that mammography is painful experience. Illumina 3600 can attract all those women who found the pain, radiation risk, touch and breast exposure a major deterrent in opting for the screening exam,” said Prof Kalpana, Radiologist, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital who acted as a key partner in clinical investigations using CURA’s illumina 3600.

“No woman should miss out on the potentially life-saving benefits of regular breast screening out of pain, fear, anxiety or discomfort. Illumina 3600 designed with empathy after years of observation and studies of how breast screening is done today. It humanises the mammography experience by increasing comfort and reducing patient anxiety just as in a spa. With illumina’s capability to provide 360 view of early breast tissue changes and intelligent analysis, we believe breast cancer cannot hide any more. The system’s potential to help increase the number of annual screening exams is a critical advancement in women’s healthcare,” said N Kannan, Head, New Product Development, CURA Healthcare.