Credihealth launches initiative for medical tourists

Credihealth, medical assistance company, has launched its medical tourism portal. The aim is to cater to the demands of international patients with seamless and specialised medical care facilities. The company, with its specialised assistance aims to bridge the gap of the unorganised segment and protect international patients from getting cheated. The latest initiative will also focus on cost transparency, assistance in native languages and tackling other challenges faced by international patients.

Reportedly, Credihealth offers end-to-end solutions by connecting patients to the hospitals in India. The medical assistance company sends health reports to a specialist and assists patients in getting personalised treatment costs from hospitals. Apart from offering health assistance, Credihealth also supports international patients by catering to all aspects of patient care management that include pre-arrival requirements like VISA, scheduling appointments, accommodation, and discharge process. In order to provide stay and travel assistance to families, Credihealth has partnered with online hotel aggregators, Oyo and Treebo.

In order to offer overseas patients assistance in compliance with International Accreditation Standards, According to a company release, Credihealth has associated with NABH and JCI-accredited hospitals of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. India has emerged as one of the key MVT destinations in Asia with over 500,000 foreign patients seeking treatment from the country. Currently valued at $3 billion, the medical tourism segment is expected to touch $8 billion by 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Virmani, Founder and MD, Credihealth said, “We believe that the initiative will give a significant push to India’s medical tourism market and will be our contribution to the government’s vision of making India a prime destination for medical and healthcare assistance.”