Confident that India will achieve SDG 3 targets in health sector: JP Nadda

Nadda states that a national SDG-3 task force has been set up with representation of key ministries, agencies and experts

JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare was confident that India would be able to achieve the nine targets under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 relating to health and well being for all at all ages.

Addressing the Plenary Meeting of the 70th World Health Assembly, at Geneva on Tuesday, Nadda spoke on the theme – ‘Advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: building better systems for health.’

“India remains committed to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare for all. We have made strategic investments under the National Health Mission and the National Disease Control Programmes. We are committed to further strengthening the health systems,” Nadda said.

Informing that the National Health Policy, 2017 lays down the roadmap for various milestones and targets, the health minister said, “To translate the Policy into affirmative action, we are working with the states, Union Territories, academicians and development partners. A National SDG-3 task force has been set up with representation of key ministries, agencies and experts.”

Highlighting the work done by the ministry, Nadda said, “We plan to achieve more than 90 per cent immunisation coverage by 2020. We are rolling out universal population-based screening for common NCDs. There is more stress on quality improvement in public health service delivery. We plan to provide essential drugs and diagnostics-free of cost in public health facilities.”