Columbia Asia Hospitals ties up with PDMD, Cameroon

In March 2017, PDMD – Cameroon will start a polyclinic with world class diagnostic facilities in Douala, capital of Cameroon’s Littoral Region

Columbia Asia Hospitals group has recently tied up with PDMD, Cameroon for provision of tele-radiology, tele-consult and tele-education services. As part of the E-health initiative, the telemedicine programme at Columbia Asia Hospitals, extends expertise of its renowned physician from India to meet the needs of patients across the globe.

In March 2017, PDMD – Cameroon will be starting a polyclinic with world class diagnostic facilities in Douala, capital of Cameroon’s Littoral Region. This centre will be equipped with the latest diagnosis techniques such as MRI, CT scan, mammography, X-Ray, USG and laboratory facilities.

“This partnership with Columbia Asia will help me provide international quality services to my patients as well as help my country Cameroon in particular and the countries of the sub region such as Chad, Central Africa Republic, Gabon, Congo Brazzaville and even Guinea Conakry in general,” said Paul Guimezap, CEO, PDMD & President, IUC- L’Institut Universitaire de la Côte,Cameroon.

“The infrastructures of Columbia Asia Hospital equals those of the biggest hospitals in the world. The cleanliness of the environment, the professionalism and warmth displayed by all employees here including the human touch of the nurses, the gentleness and expertise of doctors, is simply amazing. These are the elements that have motivated the choice of Columbia Asia as our partner amongst the many choices that we had in India. Moreover, the services of international patients of CARH have gained the trust of African patients who have recovered from deadly diseases thanks to the expertise of doctors these last ten years,” he added.

“Through PDMD, we will deliver internationally benchmarked medical practices to the people of Cameroon and surrounding region. In addition to Tele – radiology and consultation, we will also help build capabilities in the country by collaborating to provide radiology skill development through the educational institute run by PDMD,” said Dr Harsha Rajaram, VP – Telemedicine, Columbia Asia Hospitals.

The Columbia Asia Hospitals – India has been providing Tele-radiology services since 2010, for remote areas in India and also across seven countries including Indonesia, France, Saudi, Bahrain, Kenya and Uganda.