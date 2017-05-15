Columbia Asia Hospitals announces new appointments

Dr Nandakumar Jairam has joined as the CEO and Jasdeep Singh as the COO

Columbia Asia Hospitals, India, has announced the appointment of Dr Nandakumar Jairam as their new CEO and Jasdeep Singh as the new COO. Both Dr Jairam and Singh have assumed responsibilities in their new roles from April 2017.

Dr Jairam has been associated with Columbia Asia Hospitals for more than twelve years and has served the organisation as the Chairman and Group Medical Director.

Dr Jairam is also the Chairman of the NABH under the auspices of QCI (Quality Council of India), and was Chairman of the health services committee of FICCI. He is the founder member of NATHEALTH and GAPIO as well as the founder trustee for Terry Fox foundation Bangalore until its existence. He founded Krishna charitable trust.

An alumnus of Bangalore Medical College, National College, Basavanagudi and Bishop Cottons School, Bangalore, India, Dr Jairam has practiced as a surgeon and held academic positions including being a Professor of Surgery and HOD at St John’s medical college and hospital. He has 40+ years in the profession.

Singh on the other hand comes with 17 years of experience in operations and P&L management and has worked with brands including Fortis Healthcare. He joined Columbia Asia Hospitals, from his position as the CEO at Milann-The Fertility Centre.

Graduating in Hotel Management from the Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Singh pursued MBA from Ohio Manipal School of Business. This apart, among his other accomplishments, he has done a certificate course in Hospital Management from IIM Ahmedabad and a Hospital Management Program from Singapore Management University, Singapore.

In the last 17 years of his professional journey he has worked in large healthcare players such as Manipal Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare. At Fortis, he grew the ranks by working in different functions as well as in multiple hospitals. He has been instrumental in creating process efficiency in hospital operations and led various multi-speciality hospitals including the flagship hospital – Fortis Memorial Research Institute at Gurgaon.