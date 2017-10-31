Columbia Asia commissions its 5th super specialty hospital in the city

The hospital is spread across an area of 2,60,000 sqft of built up area, eleven floors for clinical services and 206 beds

Columbia Asia expanded its footprint in India by commissioning its twelfth facility here at Sarjapur Road, Bangalore. According to a company release the hospital is spread across an area of 2,60,000 sqft of built up area with eleven floors for clinical services and this will be Columbia Asia’s biggest hospital in the country. With 206 beds and advanced facilities, this tertiary care hospital in the city will have a team of highly qualified medical personnel and nursing staff practicing International protocols and providing the best possible care to the community.

The hospital will cater to all healthcare specialties including cardiology, general surgery, neurology, oncology, gynecology & women care, orthopedics, ophthalmology, pediatrics, pulmonology, urology and many more.

“Sarjapur road is a hub for corporates, IT parks, educational institutions and many more; our hospital is situated on the main outer ring road and is a full-fledged tertiary care centre that will support in enhancing the quality of lifestyle and health amongst citizens. We have the entire gamut of medical and surgical specialized services with modular state-of-the-art Operation Theatres, 50 dedicated critical care beds, 24X7 services of Emergency, Blood Bank, Lab, Radiology and Pharmacy. The launch of our newest & largest super specialty hospital at Sarjapur Road further signifies our commitment to clinical excellence”, said Manisha Kumar, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital – Sarjapur Road.