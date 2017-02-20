Clove Dental launches its multi-speciality dental clinic in Shastri Nagar, New Delhi

Clove has set an ambitious target to launch 600 clinics in India by adding several new clinics spread over a period of four years

Clove Dental, a dental chain promoted by Global Dental Services today announced the launch of its high-tech multi-speciality dental clinic in Shastri Nagar, North Delhi. As per the promoters, this clinic has state-of-the-art facilities with an entire range of treatments from routine Fillings and RCTs to high end treatments like implants and maxillofacial surgery. With this launch, Clove now re- establishes itself as the largest dental chain in the state with several multi-speciality clinics in the country.

Clove Dental holds membership of the Royal Society of Medicine, UK. The dental chain has been playing a seminal role, is organising and standardising dental care in India. Through international standard clinics, Clove has introduced transparent, ethical, patient friendly delivery with focus on Global standards of hygiene, treatment protocols across all disciplines of dentistry starting from simple fillings to advanced maxillofacial surgery and latest in implantology. Clove Dental plans to build community awareness programmes to improve appreciation and awareness towards oral hygiene and preventive oral care to ensure other diseases linked to poor oral hygiene like Diabetes, Heart ailments, Pre-term birth etc., are eliminated.

Speaking on the launch Navanit Samaiyar, Director cum Chief Operating Officer said, “We are very excited about the new clinic launch in Shastri Nagar and are confident that customers will hugely benefit from our state-of-the-art technology and Oral care in dentistry”.

Lt Gen (Dr) Vimal Arora PVSM, AVM, VSM & Bar Chief Clinical Officer, Clove Dental added “For the last five years, we have been working towards redefining the oral care market in India by introducing customers to technologically enabled painless dentistry. Our clinics across the northern region offer an entire range of dental care – from restorative treatments like fillings and root canal to oral and maxillofacial surgery to cosmetic treatments at an affordable price. The team of dentists at Clove are highly qualified and regularly trained in best international practices in dentistry.”

According to Ken Research, the India dental care services market will register double digit growth rate and will reach over Rs 14,700 crore by FY’2020 due to growth in the number of dental chains which would expand the share of organised dental clinics in the country. Research Analyst at Ken Research suggests that the domestic players need to focus on effective marketing strategies and should provide attractive discounts to customers via loyalty points or exclusive discounts.

This launch therefore demonstrates that the dental chain is on an expansion mode. For the next phase, Clove has set an ambitious target to launch 600 clinics in India by adding several new clinics spread over a period of four years.