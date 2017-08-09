Clove Dental expands presence in South

Unveiled four multi-speciality dental clinics in Bangalore at HSR Layout, Koramangala, Banashankari & AECS

Clove Dental, a Dental chain, has recently unveiled four multi-speciality dental clinics in Bangalore at HSR Layout, Koramangala, Banashankari & AECS. With these launches dental clinic chain in Bangalore is offering dental care through nine clinics in the city.

Speaking on the launch Dr Sekhar Chennupati, Head, Clove South said, “Bangalore is a key market for us and through Clove we aim to bring quality dental care closer to every resident in the city. With this new launch, we now have nine clinics and hope to add many more in the days to come. We are confident that our customers will hugely benefit from our highly qualified team of dentists, state-of-the-art technology and specialized care in dentistry.”

Speaking on the launch Navanit Samaiyar, Director & Chief Operating Officer said, “Since our inception we have been working towards organising Dental Care in India by introducing international best practices. Organised healthcare is more advanced in south and we hope the discerning customers of the southern states will be appreciative of our clinical excellence and technologically advanced treatments and help us grow preventive dentistry in these markets.”