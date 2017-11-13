Cloudnine Hospitals celebrating Prematurity Awareness Month

On the occasion of World Prematurity Day, various seminar, lecture series & free check up camp for pregnant women and counselling session for expecting mothers & fathers will be conducted

Cloudnine Group of Hospitals is celebrating Prematurity Awareness Month on the occasion of World Prematurity day on November 17. Cloudnine group has recently started their maternal & neonatal hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

Giving more highlights on this topic Surinder Dang – Regional Director – West, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals said, “Trusted by over 45,000 plus mothers at Cloudnine Hospitals, we understand that any women life takes a colossal turn the moment that she finds expecting a child. As per our expertise studies factors resulting in premature births such as young or advanced maternal age, low maternal body mass index, short inter-pregnancy intervals, pre-existing non-communicable disease and increasing psychological stress. In this entire month we are going to arrange various seminar, lecture series & free check up camp for pregnant women and at the same time our Psychology experts also will conduct counselling session for expecting mothers & fathers.”

“In prematurity cases infants need proper Neonatal care & follow up. In Our Hospital we have most advanced Neonatal care and saved even an extreme premature baby. Cloudnine hospital has a facility of Neonatal transport which can be availed by all doctors and nursing homes in and around Navi Mumbai”, said by Dr Piyush Jain, Paediatrician & Neonatologist from Cloudnine Hospitals, Vashi.

At the new facility of Cloudnine Group at Vashi parents-to-be can avail complete OPD services like pregnancy scan, laboratory and consultations, cutting down the travel time and at their convenience. The unit has clinical experts across gynecology, obstetrics, fertility and pediatrics. The facility works in close association with the pregnant couple throughout pregnancy and provides them comprehensive antenatal and postnatal care, including essential parent education workshops like Ante Natal Classes and Management of Baby affairs (MBA) making them baby ready.