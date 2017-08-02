Click2Clinic Healthcare Launches ‘Clinicopedia’ Health App in India

The company has acquired Wellness Home Healthcare agency in Bangalore to fuel its growth

Click2clinic announced the launch of ‘Clinicopedia’ – a health app that enables connected home health services. Connected Home Care platform provides home healthcare and companionship services for people who want to live in the comfort of their home.

Click2Clinic revealed that it raised Rs four crore in US and Rs 1.6 crore in Malaysia recently for further development of the platform and to step up its app as well as increase customer base in newer markets. The company is in advance talks with US Institutional investor to raise further $1 million

Announcing the launch of the app and its benefits Dr Sujeeth R Punnam, Founder, Chairman said “This UI friendly app is being currently upgraded with My Health Manager which will have a portal where every patient can seamlessly transfer the patient reported outcomes synchronised with a popular digital health devices like glucometer, blood pressure monitor, weigh scale and so on. Our custom connected home care plans to keep people happy, safe and cheerful in their own homes is also gaining steady adoption.”

The light weight app developed by Click2Clinic application development team in Hyderabad is freely downloadable both at iOS and Android stores. The app clocked 12,000 downloads already and the company has set a target of > 100,000 by end of 2017.

“We are also excited to announce the incorporation of Click2Clinic Malaysia in this month in partnership with Care Clinics group for connected home health care (unique concept where treating physician is looped into the home care delivery staff). The Care Clinic group has an 80 member strong primary care physicians with a total patient volume of > 1000/day.” Dr Ram Prakash Sreedharan, Founder, Chairman added.

Talking about company’s growth projections Vivek Reddy, COO, Click2Clinic said “We anticipate to garner profits in the first year of operations as we anticipate tremendous need for such services in the region. Following our Malaysian foray we will enter Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh markets by end of this year”.

To fuel its aggressive growth targets in the Indian market, the company recently acquired Wellness Home Healthcare agency in Bangalore with a staff of 80 nurses and care providers for an undisclosed amount in July 2017. “We will continue to grow both organically and inorganically to accomplish our growth target. Going forward we have drawn definitive strategy to enter into 10 new cities in the next one year including plans to find new partners that will sync with our company’s growth objective.” Vivek Reddy added.