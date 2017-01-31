CitiusTech partners with Tata Memorial Hospital

To support a pain-free journey to fight childhood cancer

CitiusTech, provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, has announced its engagement with the Tata Memorial Hospital as part of its CSR initiative. CitiusTech has extended its support for the use of Percutaneous Intravenous Central Catheters (PICC lines) amongst children suffering from cancer, which eliminate the need of frequent needle pricks saving the children from psychological trauma associated with cancer treatment. CitiusTech will also offer technology consulting to build a robust hospital information system for the hospital.

CitiusTech has provided financial aid to Tata Memorial Hospital over the past couple of years for the use of PICC lines and over 200 children have benefited from this programme till date. The PICC lines can also be used for providing medications and concentrated intravenous nutrition fluid to the child, making the treatment more comfortable and supporting faster recovery of these children.

“Tata Memorial Hospital is a leading cancer institution of our country and supporting them in this noble cause is a great privilege for CitiusTech. In addition to providing financial support, we look forward to sharing our learning in healthcare technology to help Tata Memorial Hospital build a globally-recognised healthcare technology platform,” said Jagdish Moorjani, COO, CitiusTech.

“Central venous lines (PICC) are an essential part of making chemotherapy treatment possible and effective. The PICC lines avoid multiple needle pricks and make the journey of childhood cancer more acceptable. CitiusTech has gracefully adopted this project for three years where they would be providing the central lines and supporting the care of these devices for 360 children each year. Tata Memorial Hospital is grateful to CitiusTech for this partnership,” said Dr Anil D’Cruz, Director, Tata Memorial Hospital.