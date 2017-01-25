Care24 launches home-based health offerings in NCR region

With its team of 24×7 nurses, attendants and certified physiotherapists, Care24 intends to help individuals through the rehabilitation process

Care24, India-based home healthcare services provider, has launched its home-based health offerings in NCR region, with a promise to enhance in-home patient care in the capital. Care24 has served 10,000+ patients in Mumbai, and aims to widen its reach within the home healthcare space with its launch in the Delhi region.

This move is in line with the company’s mission to make home-based healthcare affordable, accessible, anytime and anywhere. Care24 aims to be a one point solution for patient care services at home in Delhi as well with the objective of providing enhanced patient care and an improved healthcare experience for patients and their families. With its team of 24×7 nurses, attendants and certified physiotherapists, Care24 intends to help individuals through the rehabilitation process.

Vipin Pathak, Co-Founder, Care24 said, “We are excited to set up operations in New Delhi, and believe that we can provide the required access for holistic patient management to any family looking to care for a member in the comfort of their homes. With our foray into speciality health requirements, we believe we will be able to bridge the gap in home based patient care the capital.”

“Providing the right patient care, can be instrumental in managing long-term chronic illnesses and in some cases even help in the recovery process. Our aim at Care24 is to ensure that every patient gets the best healthcare for their condition, ensuring better patient outcomes and providing a higher quality of life,” explained Vipin.

Care24 raised $4 million in Series-A funding led by SAIF partners, last year. Talking about the expansion, Mridul Arora, Principal, SAIF Partners said, “The Care24 team has demonstrated strong performance as they have expanded across Mumbai to be the largest health-at-home player in the city. We are excited about now extending our brand and quality of service to Delhi.”