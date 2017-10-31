Cardiotrack expands to Gujarat

The company partners with Star Hospitals to provide AI-based solutions in cardiac care

Bengaluru-based start-up, Cardiotrack, has expanded its presence to Gujarat. The company has partnered with Star Hospitals, a multi-speciality hospital chain based in Ahmedabad to deliver real-time diagnostic solutions in Gujarat. This expansion, makes Cardiotrack a Pan-India provider of AI-based cardiac care solutions.

The partnership with Star Hospitals is an attempt to address the growing concern with regard to heart disease, and deliver cardiac solutions that are real-time and preventive in nature.

Speaking on the partnership, Dr Bhavesh Thakkar, Interventional Cardiologist, Star Hospital said, “Cardiotrack will put Star Hospital on the path to proactive preventive cardiac care. With the high number of cardiovascular cases in the country, India strongly needs preventive methods to save lives and families. With Cardiotrack, we are working towards creating a more heart healthy population in Gujarat.”

Cardiotrack will be deployed across all Star Hospitals’ centres. Cardiotrack’s hand-held IoT device, that is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), will capture clinical grade ECG data using cutting-edge technology and ensure data portability through smart android-based devices.

Ashim Roy, Co-Founder and CEO, Cardiotrack said, “Heart diseases continue to be one of the main causes of death, globally and across age groups. 50 per cent of these deaths can be averted if the delay in seeking the right medical advice is reduced. The best way to achieve this is preventive care and early diagnosis. We at Cardiotrack, pride ourselves for providing accurate and timely diagnosis for all cardiac related issues. The testimony of our endeavour stems from the fact that Cardiotrack, today, is present across India with leading hospitals adopting our technology to address the challenges in cardiac care. The partnership with Star Hospitals, is a step towards making cardiac care accessible to a larger number of people and thereby, save lives.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Cardiotrack has a presence in over 15 countries including Myanmar, Mexico, Indonesia, Tanzania, Norway, Canada and Argentina among other countries. Their pocket sized device has been well received by hospitals and primary health centres in Tier II cities and rural areas.