‘Cancer Clinics’ opens in Hyderabad

(L-R) Sonali Srungaram , Managing Director, CancerClinics, Dr. Sasiprabha, Anuradha, Managing Trustee, Dr. Reddys Foundation , GV Prasad, CEO and Co-Chairperson Dr Reddy’s Labs

Serial healthcare-entrepreneur Sonali Srungaram announced the launch of her oncology help startup venture ‘Cancer Clinics’ in Hyderabad. Cancer Clinics – a first-of-its-class dedicated cancer speciality clinic, located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, provides a set of curated services for cancer patients and their carers to improve well-being through integrative care by a team of skilled healthcare professionals.

GV Prasad, CEO and Co-Chairperson, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and his wife Anuradha, Co- Founder and Managing Trustee, Dr Reddy’s Foundation, formally opened the ‘Cancer Clinics’ services to the people amidst a gathering of prominent oncologists and healthcare advocates.

Prasad said, “It is very vital to catch cancer early to reduce the disease burden both for the patients and their carers. Such clinics are the need of the hour.”

Talking about what led her to create ‘Cancer Clinics’ Sonali Srungaram – MD, ‘Cancer Clinics’ says she understood the need for ‘Cancer Clinics’ after having started CIPHER Healthcare, which delivers large cancer prevention drives. As some of the early customers uncovered malignant lesions, the team at CIPHER also observed a pressing need to handhold them as they got treated.

‘Cancer Clinics’ was born after having served 2,50,000 cancer patients and paying one-to-one attention to over 25,000 of them. “Our aspiration is to solve cancer patients’ needs for integrative care and to ease their struggle to find it.” Sonali expressed.

Patient-centricity and integrative care with sharp focus on cancer is CIPHER’s distinctiveness. CIPHER is potentially the first healthcare company to create a cadre of professionals called Coaches, medico-social workers who can guide a patient through the treatment and rehabilitation journey to enhance wellbeing. CIPHER has also created specific protocols for cancer patients for nursing, nutrition, counselling and physiotherapy.

CIPHER was initially bootstrapped by the founder and Rs 1 crore was invested. In 2016 an initial Friends & Family round of funding raised Rs 0.75 crore. Currently, Rs 3.5 crores is being raised from angel investors and existing investors to fund the first Cancer Clinics.