CWC organises scientific and health research meeting in New Delhi

The day-long interactive programme witnessed renowned researchers and medical professionals who participated in sessions on general nutrition and dietary recommendations, cardiovascular health etc

California Walnut Commission (CWC) hosted a one-day scientific and health research meeting in New Delhi to discuss the role of walnuts in disease prevention and maintenance. The day-long interactive programme witnessed renowned researchers and medical professionals who participated in sessions on general nutrition and dietary recommendations, cardiovascular health, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive health and diabetes. These sessions provided updates on existing health and nutrition projects with some specific insights about the CWC health research programme.

The event saw the presence of international researchers, Dr Lenore Arab, who talked on the association between walnut consumption and diabetes risk; Dr Abha Chauhan, on beneficial effects of a diet with walnuts in Alzheimer disease and Dr Emilio Ros, on new advancements with the Mediterranean diet & Walnuts and Healthy Aging.

Commenting on the success of the meeting, Michelle McNeil Connelly, CEO, California Walnut Commission said, “This scientific and health research meeting was an exceptional platform to discuss the state of health in India, dietary patterns, chronic health conditions and promotion of healthy lifestyles. We hope that this meeting provides an opportunity to maintain a network of researchers and medical professionals who may contribute to walnut-specific health research in India.”

Also present as one of the key speakers, Dr HK Chopra, President, Cardiological Society of India, said, “I am glad to be a part of such a prestigious symposium where the presenters and programme planning committee had the opportunity to learn more about the CWC’s scientific research programme and discuss topical issues that promote health and quality of life. The meeting has definitely set the momentum to explore new areas of study, discuss health concerns, and the role walnuts can play in a healthy lifestyle with in the Indian population.”