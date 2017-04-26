British Biologicals bags ‘ASIA’s Most Trusted Brand 2016’ award

It has been recognised as one of the top 50 brands

British Biologicals bagged ‘Asia’s Most Trusted Brand 2016’ award in medical nutrition segment in Bangkok, Thailand. The award and certificate was has presented by Hemant Kaushik, President, Asia’s Most Trusted Brand Awards Council.

VS Reddy, MD, British Biologicals said, “We are overwhelmed to receive this prestigious award. Being recognised as one of the top 50 brands amongst so many companies is a great accomplishment for us. We have worked hard to bring the best possible and quality rich nutritional products to the consumers. The award is a motivation and recognition of our brand dedication, leadership and entrepreneurship. We share this success with all our medical fraternity and partners.”

IBC InfoMedia, a division of International Brand Consulting Corporation, New Jersey, USA conducted a physical survey in around 10 major countries of Asia and an online survey with MRG through consumersurveyonline.org, among more than 100 thousand respondents.