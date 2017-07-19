Bayer awards grants to advance Hemophilia Research & Care

Two Indian researchers among 16 winners announced in 2017 at ISTH Congress held recently in Berlin

Bayer Hemophilia Awards Programme (BHAP) awarded research grants of more than $2 million to 16 winners from eight countries. The grants will support research into a broad range of projects, including anxiety among female carriers of haemophilia, Factor VIII splicing-switching molecules for tailored Hemophilia A therapies, and the assessment of therapeutic relationships in haemophilia care.

Two Indian researchers were among the BHAP award winners, announced at the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) Congress held recently in Berlin, Germany.

B Sulochana (extreme right ) along with the other winners of BHAP

B Sulochana from the Manipal College of Nursing was awarded for her research focusing on anxiety, stress and coping strategies and lived experiences among women carriers of haemophilia. The second awardee from India, Cilla Joseph from the Haemophilia Treatment Centre, Kochi was awarded for her research which focussed on effectiveness of hydrotherapy along with Ai Chi techniques for arthritic knee joint in haemophilia patients.

“Winning the Bayer Hemophilia Caregiver Award 2017 from applicants across the world is a huge motivation for me and my organisation. I am honored that the Grants Review and Awards Committee of BHAP considered the project as important and relevant. This project gives an in-depth information and understanding of physical symptoms, psycho-social aspects of life and lived experience among mothers who are carriers of hemophilia and will guide us in designing targeted interventions” said B Sulochana.

Speaking about her win, Cilla Joseph, said, “I am privileged and honoured to be selected for the BHAP award from multiple entrants across the world. This award reflects the research interest in my chosen area. The focus of my study would be the effectiveness of aquatic therapy with AI CHI techniques for arthritic knee joint in Hemophilia A patients. If I am successful in proving the effectiveness of this therapy, this will greatly impact the rehabilitation of Hemophilia as most patients suffer from arthritic pain in the early decades of their life.”

The year, awards were presented in five categories:

Special Projects: provides support for a wide range of scientific research in the field of hemophilia

Early Career Investigator: Provides salary support and research funds for junior faculty members to undertake mentored and/ or basic research projects

Fellowship Project: Facilitates the development of specific clinical expertise for applicants who have completed medical training

Caregiver: Recognises the essential role of caregivers and allied health professionals

Outcomes Research: Encourages the development of relevant tools for outcome assessment, or their validation and applications in different health care situations

Both the winners from India B. Sulochana and Cilla Joseph were recognised in the Caregiver category.