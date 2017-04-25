Asian Heart Institute to provide insurance and CPR training to stunt artists

Ties up with actor Akshay Kumar

Asian Heart Institute and Akshay Kumar have joined hands to provide a health and accident insurance scheme that will cover 380 stunt artists between 18 and 55 years of age from the Movie Stunt Artist Association.

“Stunt artists are the real brave hearts. They are the unsung heroes and their contribution to the films is indisputable. It is high time that they are provided with a proper accidental insurance cover. Kumar is a dear friend and is championing the cause of stunt artists in the film industry and we are glad to support it whole-heartedly,” said Dr Ramakanta Panda, renowned cardiovascular thoracic surgeon and Vice Chairman, Asian Heart Institute.

“I am a stuntman first and then an actor. I believe that my stunts and action sequences are the reason why I have come so far in this industry and the entire credit goes to the stunt community and action choreographers. I am thankful to Dr Panda who is not at all related to the film industry but by supporting this initiative, Dr Panda has saved many stunt artists’ hearts without doing a surgery. He has a very big heart,” said Kumar.

Elaborating on the initiative, Kumar added, “Finally insurance will be available for those who risk their lives to entertain us. Until now, there have been no such insurance schemes for stunt artists across any film industry in the country.”

Dr Panda also announced a free Cardio-Pulmonary-Resuscitation (CPR) training for stunt artists’ community. “CPR is an essential life skill, especially if performed in the first few minutes of cardiac arrest, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival. If CPR is not provided, persons chances of survival fall by seven to 10 per cent for every minute of delay,” said Dr Panda. The Asian Heart Institute is planning to train 5000 Mumbaikars in CPR this year, including 1000 police personnel, and 25000 Mumbaikars over time.

As per the insurance scheme, in case of hospitalisation due to any physical injury or accident while doing stunts, a stuntman will be covered for Rs six lakh at about 4,000 hospitals through a cashless system. And in case of death, there’s a provision of Rs 10 lakh, which will be given to whoever the stuntman chooses as their nominee.