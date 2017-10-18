Ashwini Kumar Choubey reviews R&D facility, HLL

He was apprised of the various stages of research being undertaken and the impact of the same in securing effective, affordable and accessible health care

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare visited the Research & Development facility of HLL, an undertaking of the Health Ministry at AKKULAM, Trivandrum to review the research being undertaken by the HLL to meet the demand of health sector in the country so as to provide better health care to the people. He was apprised of the various stages of research being undertaken and the impact of the same in securing effective, affordable and accessible health care.

The Health Minister also attended the Padh Yatra at Sreekariyam organised by public spirited citizens with a view to emphasising the importance of the safety and security of citizen in the country and the role of Government in securing the same.