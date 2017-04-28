Arun Jaitley releases CII report on ethics in healthcare

The Working Group on healthcare came up with recommendations covering disclosure, pricing norms for drugs and consumables, protocol and guidelines etc

Arun Jaitley, Minister of Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, released two CII Reports; one on Ethics in Healthcare Sector, and the second on Transparency in Real Estate Sector and. He also launched the CII Centre for Arbitration and Mediation during the Annual Session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the theme ‘Future of Globalisation: Can India Lead.’

Dr Naushad Forbes, President, CII stated that CII constituted a Committee on Integrity and Transparency in Governance, chaired by Sumit Mazumder, Immediate Past President over the year. The Committee set up two Working Groups on ‘Ethics in Health Care’ and ‘Transparency in Real Estate’. The healthcare sector working group was chaired by Farhad Forbes, Co-Chairman, Forbes Marshall.

One of the great concerns for the common citizens of the country related to the availability of affordable Healthcare, which was sought to be addressed in ‘The Report on Ethics in Health Care Sector’. The Working Group on healthcare came up with recommendations covering disclosure, pricing norms for drugs and consumables, protocol and guidelines, norms for remuneration of doctors, accreditation, communication with patients, regular audits, etc.

CII Centre for Arbitration and Mediation will deal with national and international arbitration matters. It would incorporate best practices in alternate dispute resolution for speedy disposal of cases. The Center under the leadership of leading lawyers, Shardul Shroff and Pallavi Shroff, would provide fair, impartial and quality arbitration services for resolving commercial disputes.