Artemis Hospital adopts Masimo Patient SafetyNet

Artemis Hospital has adopted Masimo Patient SafetyNet, a supplemental remote monitoring and clinician notification system, across all hospital care areas. Patient SafetyNet, in conjunction with SET pulse oximetry and rainbow pulse CO-oximetry, will enable the hospital team to monitor key patient parameters and gain insight, via changes in patient status recorded by Masimo bedside monitors, into possible signs of patient deterioration. With Patient SafetyNet, Artemis hopes to achieve results similar to those achieved at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the US.

Artemis care areas will be equipped with bedside monitoring devices such as the Radius-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter, a Bluetooth- and WiFi-enabled wearable, tetherless monitor used in conjunction with the root patient monitoring and connectivity platform, as well as Rad-97, Masimo’s most recent bedside pulse CO-oximeter. These devices feature SET Measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry technology to measure oxygen saturation, pulse rate, and perfusion index for all patients, with fewer of the false alarms that have made monitoring patients in less nurse-intensive areas impractical.

A subset of patients will also be monitored using SpHb, a Masimo rainbow parameter that measures haemoglobin, continuously and non-invasively. Each floor will also use a cart-mounted root with non-invasive Integrated blood pressure and temperature monitor to provide periodic spot-checking of vital signs and input for automated early warning scores, built into root. patient data from all of these devices, in addition to being relayed to Patient SafetyNet, will be automatically integrated with the hospital’s electronic medical record (EMR) and hospital information system (HIS).

“Artemis is renowned for its patient-centric care and we wanted to further augment it using technologies that can continuously monitor patients across different care areas,” said Dr Devlina Chakravarty, Executive Director, Artemis Hospitals. “Given our stringent standards for quality and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Patient SafetyNet was a natural fit.”

Patient SafetyNet allows clinicians at a central station to review patient data continuously relayed from bedside monitoring devices. It also features a robust supplemental alarm notification and escalation process that relays notifications to clinicians wherever they may be in the hospital. If notifications remain unacknowledged, they are escalated to additional clinicians per a customisable protocol.

Dr (Col) Manjinder Singh Sandhu, Medical Director and Director-Cardiology, Artemis Hospitals, said, “Artemis has always been ahead of the industry in adopting initiatives and technologies that can improve patient care. Continuous supplemental remote monitoring in areas not usually monitored is one such initiative and we wanted a solution that can seamlessly integrate with our existing protocols and infrastructure. We found Masimo Patient SafetyNet to be one such system that offered both unmatched value and hassle-free integration.”

Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales, Professional Services, and Medical Affairs, Masimo, said, “Artemis is leading the way for patient safety in India with their commitment to monitor all of their patients all of the time. Continuous remote monitoring with SET technology saves lives and precious resources. We are delighted to serve Artemis Hospital with our technology.”

Bharat Monteiro, Country Manager, India and ISC, Masimo, added, “We are in the process of altering the landscape of continuous and remote monitoring in India with our customised product offerings and unique value proposition. Masimo and Artemis share a commitment to patient care and we are excited to work with the Artemis team to help make a difference in care and satisfaction of their patients and clinicians.”