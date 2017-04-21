Art of Living signs MoU with Medanta

They aim to bring traditional practices of spirituality and principles of modern medicine together for patient well being

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Art of Living and Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII Healthcare Council and Chairman & MD, Medanta – The Medicity, have signed MoU to cooperate and collaborate on bringing together traditional practices of spirituality and principles of modern medicine to take forward India’s strength in these two areas further.

The MoU was signed at the Global Exhibition on Services 2017, jointly organised by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, CII and SEPC.

Commenting on the MoU, the Founder of Art of Living said, “Yoga, Naturopathy, pranayama, kriya, meditation have proven beyond doubt that they are important for health of society and the individual. Fusion medicine will definitely help billions on this planet”.

Dr Trehan said, “New fusion of medicine combining Ayurveda, spirituality and modern medicine will be a big move forward for India”.