Apollo Munich Health Insurance wins Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management 2017

Apollo Munich Health Insurance has been awarded the Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (GPARM), instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) and recognised as the hallmark of excellence worldwide. The award was conferred on the health insurer for its robust risk management practice and steadfast focus on identifying and averting any risk that can impact its business and stakeholders.

Antony Jacob, CEO, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, said, “Apollo Munich Health Insurance firmly believes in the bottom up approach to risk management, wherein risk mitigation measures are developed and implemented for positive, long term efficiencies. Winning the most prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (GPARM) by an eminent jury of industry stalwarts is a moment of pride and a significant validation of our business practices. Additionally, it also encourages us to continue our endeavour to uncomplicate and simplify the insurance business to benefit the larger population.”

The risk management award was presented by Nowell Seaman, President, RIMS – The Risk Management Society (USA). The IOD panel of judges included Lt Gen JS. Ahluwalia, PVSM (Retd),- President, Institute Of Directors, India, Adi Godrej – Chairman, Godrej Group, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange and Vijay P Karia, CMD, Ravin Group of Companies.