Apollo Hospitals, Samsung to launch programme for NCDs

The programme aims at reaching out to the less-privileged communities at grassroots level and technology backed Mobile Medical Care Units to conduct advanced screening for NCDs free of cost

Samsung India, Apollo Hospitals, announced their collaboration to jointly run the Samsung-Apollo technology backed Mobile Medical Care to screen large sections of our population for non-communicable diseases particularly for the under-privileged sections of our population. NCDs are responsible for over 50 per cent of deaths and this is increasing at a rapid rate. If this continues India will not have sufficient resources to treat the NCD affected population.

The Samsung-Apollo Mobile Medical Care Unit programme will be executed with the operation of mobile medical care units (buses) fully loaded with the screening technology including ECG, stress test, echocardiogram, ultrasound, mammogram, pap smear and blood sample collection. These screening procedures performed in remote locations will be processed and reported in Apollo Hospitals. This is enabled by leveraging technology and bridging the gap between large hospitals located in urban areas and the people living in remote rural areas. The programme will be launched in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Deepak Bhardwaj, Vice President, Samsung India, said, “We are pleased to partner with Apollo Hospitals for the Samsung-Apollo Mobile Medical Care Unit that will provide free medical screening camps for non-communicable diseases to the less-privileged in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Through this collaboration, we aspire to provide many more people in the two states easy access to quality healthcare facilities.”