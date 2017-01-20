Apollo Hospitals launches Apollo Elder Care centres across six cities

The unique geriatric care initiative will be a comprehensive centre for understanding the medical background of an elderly and offer customised care

Apollo Hospitals has launched ‘Apollo Elder Care’, a dedicated centre for well-being and health of elderly people. The unique geriatric care initiative will be a comprehensive centre for understanding the medical background of an elderly and offer customised care. In the first phase of the launch, the service will be available across Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi and Bhubaneshwar.

Apollo Elder Care will be a one stop service to address physical, psychological, medicinal and financial concerns of a patient and the caregivers. Apollo Elder Care is a specialised geriatric care initiative where proficient geriatricians and allied medical professionals provide comprehensive geriatric assessment to address all-round needs of a patient and recommend the best suited treatment approach.

The dedicated geriatric care centres have been divided into four zones – Out Patient Care, In Patient Care, Emergency Care and Home Health Care and will offer comprehensive physical, cognitive and psychosocial assessment, a personal care plan, recommendations to improve health and functional ability, rehabilitation, safe use of medicines and will address home and emergency care for the elderly.

As a latest edge of Apollo Hospitals’ constant thrive to innovate healthcare delivery, and dedicated to the overall health and welfare of the elderly, Apollo Elder Care follows a holistic methodology that employs the best ways to maintain or improve functional ability, physical health, cognition and mental health of our senior populace.

The core treatment facilities available at the centre includes care towards preventing and managing fractures, dizziness (vision care), memory loss, depression, psychological revitalisation, vaccinations, fatigue, unsteadiness or weakness, physiotherapy, diet counselling and medicine management.