Apollo Hospitals invests in Amritsar

Launches Apollo Cradle and Apollo Clinic

Apollo Hospitals marked its’ first investment in Punjab, with the launch of Apollo Cradle and Apollo Clinic in Amritsar. Apollo Cradle is a hospital for women and children and Apollo Clinic is a multi-speciality clinic where.

Apollo Cradle provides services for women that include maternity and pre-natal programmes, gynaecology procedures, fertility treatment, foetal medicine and for children that include paediatric medical care, neonatal ICU. The Apollo Clinic has specialist doctors in general medicine, cardiology, diabetes, orthopaedics, ENT, dermatology, along with a dental treatment room, physiotherapy, stress-test, echo and ultrasound tests, X-ray, ECG and lung function testing.