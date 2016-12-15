Apollo aims to train 1 lakh professionals every year by 2020

Doctors, nurses, technicians, healthcare homecare workers will be trained for India and abroad

Apollo Hospitals Group is focusing on the healthcare education as a growth vertical going forward and looking to provide education to at least one lakh people every year by 2020, as it believes the sector can become a major employment driver in the country.

“Healthcare can be biggest employment drivers in India. By 2020, we will be creating top class, world class education for at least one lakh people in the medical care field a year,” said, Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

This will be for doctors, nurses, technicians, healthcare homecare workers for India for abroad, she added.

Kamineni was speaking on the sidelines of the 13th India Health Summit 2016, organised by CII. At present the group has online, offline training centres in 16 states, Kamineni said.

The aim is to be a market leader in all the verticals, be it hospitals, be it pharmacies, clinics, education and others that Apollo is in, she added.

For this, “We have spend time in strategy. We are working towards some amount of restructuring that would be good for the company and to recognise growth corridors,” Kamineni said.