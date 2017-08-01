AOH Hospitals sets up indigent patient fund

Two per cent of the annual turnover has been set aside for the fund

Mumbai-based Association of Hospital (AOH), which provide treatment to poor patients, has set up an indigent patient fund where they set aside at least two per cent of their annual turnover. They are not receiving any grants or any exemption from government for the purpose. Other than indigent patient fund they also provide concessions to other penurious patients. These facilities are provided only to the genuinely needy people who are unable to pay for minor or major treatments for healthy living.

Commenting on the contribution by member hospitals, Dr PM Bhujang, President, Association of Hospitals, said, “Medical expenses are experiencing a steep rise in today’s age. AOH members are giving and will continue to give the best medical treatments to the society to improve the overall healthcare standard of India.”