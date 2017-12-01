Anupriya Patel launches plan for eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030

The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel releasing the poster, at the celebration to mark the World AIDS Day, in New Delhi on December 01, 2017. The Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Preeti Sudan and other dignitaries are also seen. The Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel releasing the poster, at the celebration to mark the World AIDS Day, in New Delhi on December 01, 2017. The Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Preeti Sudan and other dignitaries are also seen.

Inaugurates ‘SAMPARK’ mission aimed at tracing those who are HIV positive and are to be brought under ART services

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel launched the National Strategic Plan 2017-24, aimed at eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030 and said it is still a big challenge to trace and bring people under antiretroviral therapy (ART). She also inaugurated the ‘SAMPARK’ mission aimed at tracing those who are HIV positive and are to be brought under ART services.

Patel said India has been able to protect more and more of its people from HIV infection and improved the quality of life of those infected by it, by creating an environment where they are treated with dignity and respect. But, there still is a big challenge to trace those who are left to be followed up in their treatment and are to be brought under ART services.

“The HIV epidemic continues to be heterogenic in India with varied HIV prevalence by location and population. Each state has a different epidemic dynamics,” she said at an event to mark the World AIDS Day organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the health ministry.

“Thus there is a need to strategically prioritise our interventions. The vision of NACO, therefore, is that of ‘Paving the way for an AIDS-free India’ through attaining universal coverage of HIV prevention, treatment to care continuum of services that are effective, inclusive and equitable,” the minister said.

She said, ‘Community Based Testing’ to take HIV testing closer to those in need, will help in fast-tracking identification of HIV positive people and linking them to the ART programme. “Therefore, the next seven years are critical. Investments made now will result in substantive gains towards ‘End of AIDS’,” Patel said, adding one of our major focus area is prevention of dual infection, that is mother to child transmission of HIV virus and syphilis.

Reiterating the current dispensation’s commitment to end the spread of HIV, she said the government’s political commitment of an all-inclusive AIDS response is proved by the fact that the long-awaited HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control, Act, 2017 has been enacted.