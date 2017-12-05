Anupriya Patel inaugurates 22nd AHWP conference

The key objective of the event is to develop and recommend approaches for the convergence and harmonisation of medical device regulations in Asia

Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health & Family Welfare, recently inaugurated the 22nd conference of Asian Harmonization Working Party (AHWP) in New Delhi. The five-day conference is being conducted by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and National Drug Regulatory Authority (NDRA) of India in collaboration with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The key objective of the event is to develop and recommend approaches for the convergence and harmonisation of medical device regulations in Asia and beyond and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise amongst regulators and the industry.

AHWP was established in 1999 as a voluntary non-profit organisation of the 30 national regulators of member countries and industry members with a goal to promote regulatory harmonisation on medical devices regulations in Asia and other regions in accordance with the guidance issued by International Medical Device Regulators Forums (IMDRF). The AHWP works in collaboration with related international organisations such as IMDRF, WHO, International Organization for Standardization (ISO), etc.

The inaugural function was also attended by Preeti Sudan, Secretary, MoH&FW, Dr RK Vats, Additional Secretary, Health along with the other senior officers of the ministry, CDSCO, NDRA, dignitaries from other countries and representatives of the development partners.