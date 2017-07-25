AIIMS, Bhopal recruits 116 faculty

Reportedly, the new recruitments will help add healthcare services in 14 new specialty departments as against existing 22 departments

In a major recruitment drive for filling up faculty positions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, 116 candidates (Professor-14, Associate Professor-34, Assistant Professor-58) have been empanelled recently for 36 departments. The existing strength of regular faculty is 53. This addition is expected to give a big boost to the health care services at the institute. Soon, it would be possible to add healthcare services in 14 new specialty departments as against existing 22 departments functional now.

The recruitment exercise for faculty members for another five departments is also in advance stage. Filling up of the vacant positions was on hold earlier because of a stay by the court, which has since been lifted enabling the recruitment process to be conducted.

In all, 251 faculty positions in 41 departments were advertised, against which, 1561 applications were received. The interviews were conducted in three phases over a period of almost three months.