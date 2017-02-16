AiMeD & Invest India sign MoU

AiMeD will provide support to Invest India to enhance domain knowledge in medical devices and components sector

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) and Invest India have signed a MoU which will promote and facilitate ease of doing business, promote manufacturing and provide hand holding services while aiming to transform india into a global medical devices manufacturing hub in keeping with ‘Make in India’ mission. The MoU was signed by Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD on behalf of the industry body and Deepak Bagla, MD, Invest India.

AiMeD will provide support to Invest India to enhance domain knowledge in medical devices and components sector and jointly aim to build capacity and capability in advanced manufacturing technologies and negotiating skills for technology tie ups. Invest India will support and supplement AiMeD’s efforts to achieve the broader vision to establish India the Global Manufacturing HUB for medical devices and components. AiMeD and Invest India will jointly work with various government departments and agencies to establish appropriate policies and regulatory framework to promote manufacturing of medical devices and components on a day to day basis.

AiMeD and Invest India will reach out to all Tier I, II and III companies in major medical devices destinations like Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Israel, Germany, the USA etc with the objective of technology sourcing and manufacturing JVs for India.

AiMeD and Invest India will jointly host international road shows including conferences, seminars, exhibitions to promote manufacturing in India and to apprise potential investors of the policies, investment and manufacturing opportunities available in India related to medical device and component sector.