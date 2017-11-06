AHPI, Bureau Veritas launching a new standard for ICU’s across India

Dr Deepak Sawant launched the new standards- ‘ResCCU – Responsible Critical Care Units at PD Hinduja Hospital

The Association of Healthcare Providers- India (AHPI), in association with Bureau Veritas, introduced a new standard known as ‘ResCCU – Responsible Critical Care Units’ at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The new standard was co-developed by awareness and knowledge partner Cipla and launched by Chief Guest- Dr Deepak Sawant, Minister of Health & Family Affairs, Govt Of Maharashtra. This initiative was launched with the aim of amplifying the number of safety and infection control measures undertaken by hospitals in their respective Intensive Care Unit (ICU) departments.

Sawant said, “I want to congratulate everyone that has been part of this initiative. The Indian Critical Care industry is in dire need of uniformity, not just in infection control but also in providing quality care. Further, it is important to note that these new standards need to be implemented not just in private hospitals, but also in government hospitals, for which I will do my very best to implement. I am thankful to all stakeholders for inviting me to be part of this launch.”

Joy Chakraborty, COO, PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC said “I would like to thank everyone that was involved in the process of making this launch and concept a success, especially Bureau Veritas. The Indian Healthcare industry is an extremely challenging environment to provide and deliver quality healthcare. The initiative and the newly launched ResCCU standard will act as a benchmark for hospitals to compare themselves against and to improve their infection control measures in an effective manner. Through this initiative we hope to streamline and make easier several processes and measures required to provide people with a better standard of quality care and safer medical treatment.”

Patients in ICU’s are extremely prone to infections if hospitals do not follow the prescribed guidelines, procedures and evidence backed infection control measures. Those most susceptible to an infection include patients that have been admitted to the ICU for a long period of time, are older in age (70+), have been using antibiotics for a long time, lowered immunity, a person in coma/shock/trauma, etc.

The training will involve several pillars such as patient care (care plans, management of prevention measures, etc.) risk management (hygiene, patient safety, pharmacovigilance, multi-drug resistant organisms [MDRO], etc.), infection control (drug expertise, optimal antibiotic use, etc.), regulatory requirements (national and state regulatory requirements, medical council guidelines, notifications issued by regulatory authorities, etc.)

Dr Kapil Zirpe, President, Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine said, “Today, Critical Care has transformed from an extended facility in a hospital to a specialisation. Through this initiative, we aim to provide training and education to those working in the various ICU’s of hospitals and strive to streamline critical care across the country.”

In addition, the AHPI also organised a seminar to discuss the various challenges and issues related to sustenance of quality in the Indian Healthcare industry, along with a strong focus on the future of Healthcare Delivery.

Addressing the audience Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI said, “Over the years, the focus amongst healthcare industries has moved from purely providing medical treatment, to providing quality medical treatment. However, the Indian industry still faces several hurdles that we must work together for, and overcome. Through initiatives like these, we are moving closer to our aim of creating a healthy and driven healthcare industry.”