AHF, FPAI organise silent protest on International day for Girl Child

AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Family Planning Association of India organised a silent protest rally to mark International day for the Girl Child, October 11, 2017 in Mumbai. With a central theme of ‘Zero Tolerance to Violence against Women’, the protest witnessed more than 100 participants from various backgrounds and communities raising their voice against issues like gender equality, child marriage, human trafficking, and forced sex work among others.

The protest was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Say No to Abuse, Rape & Violence’ chaired by Dr V Sam Prasad, Country Manager, AHF India, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, Brand Ambassadors, AHF India, Dr Kalpana Apte, Secretary General, FPAI, Amita Dhanu, Asst. Secretary General, FPAI and Zainab Patel, Transgender Activist, Policy Analyst Human Rights at UNDP Bangkok Regional Hub. Apart from Mumbai, the silent protest was also driven in ten major cities across the country including Delhi, Pune, Solapur, Madurai, Dharwad, Bangalore, Gwalior, Yamuna Nagar, and Nagaland.

In order to observe the significance of the day, all the participants at various locations, across the country gathered to pledge for ‘Zero Tolerance to Violence against Women’. The rally provided a common platform to the young people to raise their voice and take a stand against rape, abuse and early marriage.

Commenting on the relevance of the day, Dr Prasad said, “ Making PEP (Post exposure prophylaxis) available to all rape victims and survivors will avert HIV and STI infections and prevent further trauma of these hapless victims. One needs to look at inculcating the gender equity dialogues into the curriculum right from primary level education and deal this issue with age appropriate messages throughout the formative years and continue into University curriculums. India should decide to end rape and violence against women.”

“FPA India has been educating and encouraging many young girls and women, to identify and talk about violence and more importantly to deal with it. Because only when we talk about it will the society’s perspective change. Hence FPA India shows zero tolerance towards any kind of violence against women.” said Dr Apte.