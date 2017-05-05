Agilia assisted in construction of Oncology Radiation Chambers

The construction in Gujarat by Nuvoco is to achieve the desired density and to minimise voids within the concrete

Agilia, a self-compacting, self-levelling concrete, was recommended by Nuvoco Vistas (formerly Lafarge India) for constructing an oncology radiation chamber in Kiran Multi Speciality Hospital in Surat. This was made possible by Nuvoco’s Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC), which provided customised solutions.

The scope of work involved construction of three bunkers of 256 sq. m (2754 sq. ft.); as per the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) regulations. These require the density of concrete to be uniform throughout the structure; with minimum density being more than 2400 kg/m3.

Reportedly, Agilia assisted to achieve the desired density and to minimise voids within the concrete by more than 50 per cent as compared to normal concrete. One of the challenges faced during execution was that the structure was approximately five metres below ground level. The laying and changing of the pipeline was critical to maintain a cohesive mix and to avoid pump choking. This was done by maintaining the maximum core temperature below 70°C and a temperature gradient less than 20°C by using higher pozzolane materials in concrete.

The Nuvoco team provided method statement for placement of concrete, evaluation report of performance of different mix-designs to fulfil the requirements of the job-site, and designing of proper shuttering for better performance of Agilia. Nuvoco supplied 800 cubic metres of M30 Agilia with temperature control for the project.