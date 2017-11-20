Abbott’s survey calls for heightened focus on nutrition and the need for counselling of mothers with pre-term babies

The Quality of Survival survey arrived at key interventions that help pre-term babies catch up with term babies on all health parameters
A new survey conducted by Abbott in mothers of pre-term babies, calls for heightened focus on nutrition and the need for counselling of mothers with pre-term babies, equipping them to bring up healthier babies. A new mother benefits from counselling on specialised nutrition for the baby and adequate guidance on physical and cognitive growth milestones to fully understand the growth patterns of a pre-term baby. The survey was conducted between February-March 2017.
The Quality of Survival survey arrived at key interventions that help pre-term babies catch up with term babies on all health parameters. Abbott’s research partner IPSOS surveyed more than 1,000 mothers across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai to understand their concerns and aspirations for their babies.
Key findings of the survey
Dr Bhupendra S Awasthi, Pediatrician, Founder and MD, Surya Mother Childcare states, “Premature births in India are on the rise, but for mothers bringing up these children, it continues to be a solo struggle. I strongly believe doctors, caregivers and the family can collectively help to improve health outcomes in babies. As the survey highlights – awareness and timely counselling are two areas where mothers are constantly seeking help and advice. It’s important that doctors in the NICU impart the right knowledge on breast-feeding, care and tracking developmental goals in premature babies. With proper care and the right kind of nutrition it is possible to improve the quality of life, overall growth and cognitive development of premature babies.”
Speaking on eve of World Prematurity Day, Amal Kelshikar, Country Head and General Manager, Abbott’s nutrition business in India, said, “The Quality of Survival Survey gave us an insight to premature births from a mother’s perspective. We laud the efforts of healthcare providers and NICU nurses who have taken the lead in providing the first level of counselling support to mothers. To strengthen awareness on pre-term care, Abbott has been conducting trainings for NICU staff by paediatric dieticians and breastfeeding simulation workshops for paramedics in collaboration with global medical training major, Laerdal. We are optimistic our collective efforts will bridge the information gap and empower mothers to bring up healthier babies.”
Commenting on the findings of the survey, Dr Umesh Vaidya, Regional Medical Director – Neonatology of Cloudnine said, “Bringing up premature babies is different from term babies – they have a different journey, they need extra attention on nutrition, nurture and care. Nutrition is key to developing the brain and cognitive abilities in babies. While mothers notice physical milestones, tracking brain development is critical for premature babies. Throughout the first year of life, a baby’s brain continues to develop and build hundreds of neural connections faster than at any other time in their lives. Therefore, it’s important that brain nutrients including DHA and natural vitamin E are part of the baby’s diet.”