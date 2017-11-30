4th World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus to be held in Hyderabad

The three-day congress will feature scientific programme including scientific symposia, live surgery, free paper sessions, numerous workshops, debates and a mock trial

The 4th World Congress of Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus (WCPOS) will be held in Hyderabad from December 1-3, 2017. The three-day World Congress will feature scientific programme including scientific symposia, live surgery, free paper sessions, numerous workshops, debates and a mock trial. The 4th WCPOS will introduce new features as agenda that include the first ever Yoga-with-the-Gurus session in addition to a live surgery session and an Adult-Paediatric Interface Day.

More than 1000 delegates from over 60 countries are likely to attend the congress to attend 500 plus-specialty lectures. Over 350-plus posters/papers/videos will be presented along with video presentations. The three keynote lectures will be delivered by Dr Richard Hertle, USA; Dr Harminder Dua, UK and Dr Lea Hyvarinen, Finland. In addition, following on from the success at the previous Congress, WSPOS will present ‘The Mock Trial’ with Dr Wagih Aclimandos, UK; Dr Gil Binenbaum, USA; Dr Subhadra Jalali, India; Dr Alex Levin, USA; and Dr Kimberley Tan, Australia.

Commenting on the event, local host president, Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head of Services, Pediatric Ophthalmology, Adult Strabismus & Neuro-Ophthalmology, Child Sight Institute, Jasti V Ramanamma Children’s Eye Care Centre, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) said, “This is the first time a world congress on Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus is being held in India. We are also organising a yoga session at the World Congress for the first time to offer the delegates the chance to unwind during the busy Congress. This Congress will provide the ophthalmologists with practical skills and the latest knowledge which they will take back to their place of work, enabling and empowering them to make necessary improvements in their services.”

The 20th anniversary of the Children’s Eye Care Centre coincides with this landmark event being hosted by LVPEI. Commemorating this occasion, LVPEI is organising ‘Eye on the future’ a day-long academic session featuring a host of international speakers on November 30. Close to 75 international faculty and delegates from India and abroad will participate in this symposium.

Dr Kekunnaya further added that this symposium will focus on complex issues in strabismus, surgeries, paediatric cataract surgery and its associated issues and amblyopia, paediatric cornea, glaucoma and CVI workshops. One of the highlights will be the ‘What went wrong?’ session – which deals with interesting case scenarios, where the delegates can benefit from the experience of our faculty.