3M partners with Healthcare Sector Skill Council for skill development in Healthcare

The partnership will including training of Central Sterile Services Department personnels across India

Multiple studies have documented the high incidence of infection amongst patients from the use of improperly ‘processed’ surgical instruments. This makes it imperative for hospitals to have a trained work force in sterilisation function thereby ensuring reduction in post-operative infections and subsequent complications. To address this need, 3M Health Care is partnering with HSSC to train the CSSD (Central Sterile Services Department) personnel across India.

Debarati Sen, Managing Director, 3M India Region and Mr Ashish Jain, Chief Executive Officer, HSSC, signed the Memorandum of Understanding. The Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is under the ambit of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship working toward ‘Skill India’ mission.

Speaking at the event, Jain said, “HSSC aims to facilitate skill development in healthcare benchmarked to global standards ensuring quality and standardisation. It is our endeavour to train and skill Indian youth making them employable not only for India but for the world. This partnership between 3M and HSSC is a step in this direction”

Talking about the partnership, L.C Das, Executive Director, Healthcare Business Group, said, “3M in India has been present in the healthcare industry for nearly 3 decades and we recognise the need to create standardisation which can change the existing practices around hygiene in hospitals. As knowledge partners to HSSC, 3M India with its global expertise endeavor to provide tools and best practices that help individuals, healthcare organisations and trainers to improve performance, productivity and efficiency. We are confident that this synergistic collaboration between HSSC & 3M will deliver impactful results in reducing post-operative infection.”