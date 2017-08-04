3M India showcases patented solutions for Indian healthcare

The products were launched to address the issue of hospital acquired infection

3M India’s R&D centre recently showcased its portfolio of healthcare products at ‘Tech Connect’. The following products were showcased: 3M Tegaderm, 3M ultra rapid multi-enzyme cleaner formulation, 3M Ioban antimicrobial incise drapes, 3M compression tape.

3M Tegaderm is a transparent, waterproof, surgical dressing film that offers patient care by providing protection from external agents such as bacteria and viruses. 3M’s Tegaderm can be used to protect IV catheter sites and pre and post-operative wounds, to maintain an appropriate environment for wound healing while keeping the dressing intact. They are breathable, waterproof and act as a barrier to protect against external contaminants including bacteria, viruses, blood and bodily fluids. With an adhesive that is gentle on skin, this dressing flexes with skin for greater patient comfort, and ensures minimum HIA incident possibility.

3M’s Ultra Rapid Multi-Enzyme Cleaning solution’s low foaming properties makes it ideal for use in automated cleaning systems and its multi-enzyme approach is an absolute assurance that all instruments are optimally cleaned. It cleans all biological debris and can be used in manual, semi-automatic and fully automated systems that are used to clean surgical instruments. Additionally, the formulation is made to retain shine on the surgical instruments which is an important requirement for hospitals.

3M Ioban incise drapes provide continuous antimicrobial activity as well as a sterile barrier. Ioban drapes are the only incise drapes with clinical documentation showing reduction of bacterial regrowth. Ioban drapes are effective against a broad spectrum of microorganisms, including gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, yeast and molds.

3M compression tape utilises 3M’s adhesive platform to give high adhesion but at the same time minimises residue on removal. The pain on removal of these tapes is much lower in comparison with the conventional elastic adhesive bandages (EAB) which use latex based adhesives.