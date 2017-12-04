34th Annual Dental Health Utsav: ‘Delhi Smiles’ to be held in Mumbai

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi to organise the event

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi will organise its 34th Annual Dental Health Utsav: ‘Delhi Smiles’ from December 5-9, 2017. The Chief Guest for the event is Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi and the Guest of Honour will be Satyendra Jain, Minister of Health, GNCT of Delhi.

Patient will receive free oral health pack. The Dental Exhibition themed ‘Think Mouth, Think Health’ will showcase many health educative exhibits, interactive lectures and patient-friendly educational lectures have been organised on all the days.

This year, the event will be more patient oriented with a series of interactive activities e.g. street plays, dental exhibitions as well as like public lectures being organised.