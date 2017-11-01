21st WFMH World Congress to be held in New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the event on November 2, 2017

The World Federation for Mental Health will organise the 21st WFMH World Congress from November 2 to 5, 2017 in New Delhi. The event will witness participation of over 1000 delegates from across the world. The event will be inaugurated by Ram Nath Kovind, President, India in the presence of dignitaries such as Dr Helen Herrman, President, World Psychiatric Association; Prof K Roy Abraham, President, World Association of Social Psychiatry (WASP), India; Prof Gabriel Ivbijaro, President, World Federation for Mental Health. Chairing the inauguration will be the Organizing Chairmen of the conference Dr Sunil Mittal and Dr Neelam Kumar Bohra.

The World Congress of Mental Health will consist of key sessions such as those on Terrorism and mental health care; the Mental Health Care Act, 2017; role of films and mental healthcare; spirituality and gGuru as therapist; Vishwa Samvad which is a global dialogue across stakeholders including patients and caregivers; sports and mental health; and youth and mental healthcare. The event will also witness caregivers share stories about challenges faced by them while taking care of those with mental health issues. Other special highlights include superbike rally, yoga workshops, photography contests, awareness events, film festivals, and art exhibitions.